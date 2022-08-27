Report: No Liverpool Offer For Midfielder Who Is Also A Target For Manchester United

After Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp announced that the club are trying to sign a midfielder, reports from Spain have dismissed suggestions there has been a move from the Anfield hierarchy for a reported Manchester United target.

Despite an injury crisis that has left Klopp without 10 first-team players including Thiago Alcantara, Curtis Jones, Naby Keita, and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, the German has been firm in his stance that Liverpool would not sign a stop-gap solution.

There appeared to be a u-turn on Friday however with Klopp claiming he misjudged the situation and Liverpool will do what they can to bring a midfielder to the club before the window closes.

The Reds have been linked with a whole host of players over recent days including Sander Berge, Youri Tielemans, Moises Caicedo, Leandro Paredes, and Frenkie de Jong.

It is the latter however that really has Liverpool fans excited with them keen to claim bragging rights over Manchester United in the race to sign the talented Dutchman.

Mundo Deportivo (via Sport Witness) claims however that there has been 'no offer from Liverpool for Frenkie de Jong' and that a bid is 'not recorded' with Barcelona.

De Jong would be an outstanding signing for Liverpool but it remains a long shot due to his reported wage demands and desire to stay with the La Liga club.

