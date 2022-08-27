Skip to main content

Report: No Liverpool Offer For Midfielder Who Is Also A Target For Manchester United

  • Author:
  • Publish date:

After Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp announced that the club are trying to sign a midfielder, reports from Spain have dismissed suggestions there has been a move from the Anfield hierarchy for a reported Manchester United target.

Jugren Klopp

Despite an injury crisis that has left Klopp without 10 first-team players including Thiago Alcantara, Curtis Jones, Naby Keita, and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, the German has been firm in his stance that Liverpool would not sign a stop-gap solution.

There appeared to be a u-turn on Friday however with Klopp claiming he misjudged the situation and Liverpool will do what they can to bring a midfielder to the club before the window closes.

The Reds have been linked with a whole host of players over recent days including Sander Berge, Youri Tielemans, Moises Caicedo, Leandro Paredes, and Frenkie de Jong.

Frenkie De Jong
Scroll to Continue

Read More

It is the latter however that really has Liverpool fans excited with them keen to claim bragging rights over Manchester United in the race to sign the talented Dutchman.

Mundo Deportivo (via Sport Witness) claims however that there has been 'no offer from Liverpool for Frenkie de Jong' and that a bid is 'not recorded' with Barcelona.

LFCTR Verdict

De Jong would be an outstanding signing for Liverpool but it remains a long shot due to his reported wage demands and desire to stay with the La Liga club.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

LiverpoolManchester United

Anfield Road Stand
Match Coverage

Liverpool v Bournemouth: Where To Watch On TV / Live Stream | Premier League

By Neil Andrew
Champions League
News

Liverpool Champions League Fixture Schedule Confirmed - Tough Match To Open Group

By Neil Andrew
Jurgen Klopp Scott Parker
Match Coverage

Liverpool v Bournemouth Team News | Reds Still Injury Ravaged & Former Player Could Return

By Neil Andrew
Liverpool Jurgen Klopp
Transfers

'You Were All Right, And I Was Wrong' - Jurgen Klopp Admits Liverpool Will Try To Sign A Midfielder

By Neil Andrew
Liverpool Jurgen Klopp
Transfers

Jurgen Klopp Appears To Do Transfer U-Turn As Liverpool Chase Midfielder Signing

By Neil Andrew
Jurgen Klopp
Match Coverage

Match Preview: Liverpool vs Bournemouth | Premier League

By Matty Orme
Barcelona Frenkie de Jong
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Offer £60m for Midfielder Frenkie de Jong Amid Transfer U-Turn

By Jim Nichol-Turner
Jurgen Klopp Liverpool
Match Coverage

Watch: Jurgen Klopp Pre-Match Press Conference | Liverpool v Bournemouth | Klopp On Injuries & Transfers

By Neil Andrew