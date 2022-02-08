Report: No Loan Deal Agreed With Liverpool In January Transfer Window Despite Interest In Defender

Liverpool and Reading did not agree a loan deal for a defender in the January transfer window despite interest in the player from the Championship club according to a report.

The Berkshire club are currently operating under a transfer embargo and therefore can only agree loan deals and free transfers agreed by the EFL.

Reading manager Veljko Paunovic was interested in bringing in a defender and was linked with Rhys Williams during January.

He hinted in a recent interview in BerkshireLive that they failed in a bid to agree a loan deal with Liverpool although it does not name Williams.

"We tried a couple of loans with Liverpool, with Stoke. We've been very creative and active but this was the best we could do.

"We're going to look in the free agent market. We need to bring somebody who's ready now."

The England under 21 international helped Liverpool last season during their injury crisis in defence playing some crucial matches at the end of last season alongside Nat Phillips to help secure a third-place finish in the Premier League.

The 21-year-old left on a season-long loan spell at Swansea City in the summer in the search for game-time and to help build on his experience of last season.

Unfortunately, the player didn't get the game-time both he and his parent club were looking for and as a result, returned to Merseyside in January.

Williams will now spend the rest of the season at Anfield as fifth choice centre-back behind Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip, Ibrahima Konate, and Joe Gomez.

