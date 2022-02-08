Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Report: No Loan Deal Agreed With Liverpool In January Transfer Window Despite Interest In Defender

Liverpool and Reading did not agree a loan deal for a defender in the January transfer window despite interest in the player from the Championship club according to a report.

The Berkshire club are currently operating under a transfer embargo and therefore can only agree loan deals and free transfers agreed by the EFL.

Reading manager Veljko Paunovic was interested in bringing in a defender and was linked with Rhys Williams during January.

Rhys Williams

He hinted in a recent interview in BerkshireLive that they failed in a bid to agree a loan deal with Liverpool although it does not name Williams.

"We tried a couple of loans with Liverpool, with Stoke. We've been very creative and active but this was the best we could do.

"We're going to look in the free agent market. We need to bring somebody who's ready now."

Read More

The England under 21 international helped Liverpool last season during their injury crisis in defence playing some crucial matches at the end of last season alongside Nat Phillips to help secure a third-place finish in the Premier League.

The 21-year-old left on a season-long loan spell at Swansea City in the summer in the search for game-time and to help build on his experience of last season.

Unfortunately, the player didn't get the game-time both he and his parent club were looking for and as a result, returned to Merseyside in January.

Williams will now spend the rest of the season at Anfield as fifth choice centre-back behind Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip, Ibrahima Konate, and Joe Gomez.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Rhys Williams
Transfers

Report: No Loan Deal Agreed With Liverpool In January Transfer Window Despite Interest In Defender

25 seconds ago
Fabio Carvalho
Transfers

Report: Barcelona And Real Madrid Looking To Hijack Liverpool's Transfer Of Wonderkid

13 minutes ago
Ralf Rangnick
Non LFC

Burnley v Manchester United | Match Prediction | Premier League | EPL

56 minutes ago
Mohamed Salah
News

'League Ain't Ready For Angry Salah' - Fans React As Report Suggests Egyptian Could Return For Liverpool Clash With Leicester City After AFCON Heartbreak

1 hour ago
Federico Valverde
Transfers

Report: Jurgen Klopp Wants To Bring Real Madrid Midfielder To Liverpool

1 hour ago
Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Non LFC

Tottenham v Southampton: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League | EPL | UK, US, Canada, India, Australia

2 hours ago
Kylian Mbappe
Transfers

Report: Kylian Mbappe Makes Claim About Real Madrid Pre-Contract Transfer Rumours

13 hours ago
Raphinha
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Still Have 'Genuine' Interest In Leeds United's Raphinha Despite Luis Diaz Signing

13 hours ago