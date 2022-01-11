Report: No Manchester United Bid For Liverpool & Bayern Munich Target Denis Zakaria

There has been no bid made by Manchester United for Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Denis Zakaria and it is an 'open race' for his signature according to a report.

On Monday, there was speculation that United interim manager Ralf Rangnick was 'keen' on the 25 year old and was hoping to sign him in a cut price January deal.

The Swiss international is out of contract at the end of the season so is now allowed to talk to clubs about a summer move on a free transfer.

Liverpool, Bayern Munich, Barcelona, Juventus and a whole host of other clubs are also reported to be interested in Zakaria.

With the player out of contract in the summer, Gladbach need to make a decision as to whether they are willing to accept a relatively small fee for the midfielder in January or lose him for nothing.

Despite the rumoured interest of Rangnick and Manchester United, no official bid has been made according to Fabrizio Romano.

The popular journalist who specialises in transfers claims four clubs are chasing his signature when he becomes a free agent and it is an 'open race'.

'Manchester United have made no bid for Denis Zakaria as things stand. The option has been discussed as he’s appreciated by Rangnick - but there’s still no official bid to Borussia #MUFC More than four clubs are already working to sign Zakaria as free agent in July. Open race.'

It is no surprise to see big clubs lining up to try and sign Zakaria as he a lot of attributes fitting of a modern day midfielder.

Whether or not teams pay a small fee to secure his services in January or sign him as a free agent, it will be good business.

