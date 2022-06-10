Report: No Third Bid To Liverpool Yet For Sadio Mane From Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich have not yet made a third bid for Liverpool striker Sadio Mane according to a report.

In the lead-up to the UEFA Champions League final defeat to Real Madrid, rumours started to circulate that the 30-year-old may look for a new challenge this summer.

After the defeat in Paris, the speculation continued with Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich credited with an interest in the Senegalese as they look to replace Robert Lewandowski who wants to leave the club.

Mane has 12 months left on his Liverpool contract which means, this summer's transfer window is the last opportunity to cash in the player.

Liverpool have been clear in their stance that they will allow Mane to leave as long as they get a suitable fee and have a high-quality replacement lined up.

It looks like Liverpool are closing in on a transfer for Benfica striker Darwin Nunez to lessen the blow of Mane's possible exit, but the fee that Bayern will need to pay remains a stumbling block.

The Anfield hierarchy have reportedly turned down two bids from Bayern which they have considered derisory based on the status of Mane as a world-class performer.

According to BILD, Bayern are yet to submit a third offer for the player as they discuss Liverpool's demands internally.

The German outlet claim that to find a solution with the Reds' bosses, Hasan Salihamidzic and Oliver Kahn will fly to England for further discussions.

This hasn't proved a straightforward negotiation for the German club but with Nunez lined up as a replacement, it seems likely that a resolution will be found but it may not be imminent.

