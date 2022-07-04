Skip to main content

Report: Nottingham Forest Agree Terms With Liverpool Defender Neco Williams

According to a report, newly promoted Nottingham Forest have agreed terms with Liverpool defender Neco Williams.

Neco Williams

This news comes off the back of reports suggesting that Liverpool had turned down an initial offer for the Welsh international from Forest.

There has been a lot of speculation over recent weeks regarding the future of the right-back and that has ramped up further after Liverpool signed Calvin Ramsay from Aberdeen.

Football Insider claims that a Forest source has told them that 'they have tabled a lucrative long-term contract offer to Williams that he has agreed in principle.'

The suggestion has been that Liverpool are looking for a fee of around £15million to be persuaded to sell Williams but there are no reports indicating an agreement between the two clubs has been found.

Despite the 21-year-old's obvious talent, Williams' desire to play regular first-team football to secure his place in the Wales team for the 2022 World Cup may mean he is forced to look for a move.

Neco Williams

He spent the second half of last season on loan at Fulham and the West London club along with Southampton have both been credited with an interest in making a permanent move for the player.

It does seem inevitable that the talented Welshman will move on from Anfield providing the valuation of the club is met and it's uncertain at this stage whether Forest are prepared to do that.

