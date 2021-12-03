Report: Oil-Rich Newcastle United Want Nathaniel Phillips In January

Saudi Billionaire owned Newcastle United have listed surplus to requirements Liverpool defender Nat Phillips on their January wishlist, according to reports.

Phillips has seen limited action since the return of Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip, Joe Gomez and the signing of Ibrahima Konate.

He's featured just once - for 45 minutes in the Carabao Cup - with no regard given to his role in the Reds earning Champions League football last season.

Phillips signed a new long-term deal in the summer. As seen with Ben Davies and Philippe Coutinho though, that can mean next to nothing.

The Telegraph are reporting that Phillips is one of seven players on Amanda Staveley's shopping list this winter.

"Manchester United’s Jesse Lingard, Chelsea’s Ross Barkley, Burnley's James Tarkowski, Atletico Madrid’s Kieran Trippier and Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Winks are just some of the names who have been discussed.

"It remains to be seen if any of those deals can be finalised, but senior figures at the club have not come across any reluctance to do business with them from domestic or foreign rivals."

Should Newcastle sign Phillips? How much would he cost?

