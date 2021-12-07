Skip to main content
December 7, 2021
Report: Ousmane Dembele Alerts Liverpool After Telling Barcelona He Wants To Leave

Author:

Long-term Liverpool target Ousmane Dembele has told Barcelona manager Xavi he wants to leave the club at the end of the season, according to reports.

The Frenchman, who has been inconsistent since his move to the Camp Nou in 2018, believes his future lies elsewhere as his contract runs out next summer.

TeamTalk reported in October that outgoing Sporting Director Michael Edwards wants his final signing to be Dembele on a free, and according to journalist Jota Jordi in ‘El Chiringuito’, it could be a big possibility.

However, the Reds face competition.

Journalist Fabrizio Romano said on Rio Ferdinand’s YouTube channel last week that Newcastle have been in contact over signing the forward.

It's also thought that Tottenham Hotspur are interested in bringing the winger to the Premier League.

Author Verdict

Dembele's injury record is very well documented, but so is his talent.

He didn't pick up the regularity of injuries whilst at Rennes and Dortmund, and it's clear the price tag pressure has had an impact on his Barcelona career.

On a free transfer it would be hard to turn down a player of his quality - it's just the injuries which will always caveat any Liverpool signing nowadays.

