Report: Out Of Favour Real Madrid Winger Open To Pay Cut Amid Liverpool transfer Links

Real Madrid winger Marco Asensio is reportedly open to taking a wage cut amid rumours the Spanish international is likely to depart the Santiago Bernabéu this summer.

Despite the 26-year-old having a whole year remaining on his current contract with Los Blancos it has been reported by numerous news outlets that the Spaniard definitely wants to leave the club.

IMAGO / AFLOSPORT

According to the Daily Mail, Asensio is willing to take a pay cut if it means he can leave the La Liga champions to venture elsewhere with his weekly salary at Madrid rumoured to be around £120k.

A number of top European clubs have shown interest in the winger including Liverpool, Arsenal and AC Milan who have all been heavily linked with the player in recent weeks.

With Madrid almost certain of Asensio's exit, the club have reportedly asked potential suitors to cough up between £21.6million and £25.8m in order to secure his signature this summer.

Interestingly there have been murmurs in the Spanish capital of Asensio favouring a move to Merseyside this summer. However, it is understood that the Reds new deal for Mohamed Salah will make this unlikely.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |