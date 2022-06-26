Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Report: Porto Expecting Official Bid From Liverpool For Portuguese Star

Porto expect Liverpool to firm up their interest in winger and midfielder Otavio this week, according to Mirror.

Leeds United reportedly had a £26 million bid turned down for the 27-year-old last week, with the Portuguese side anticipating an offer in the region of £34 million from the Reds soon.

After the arrivals of Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez, Otavio would be the third player in the space of six months to join Liverpool from the Primeira Liga.

Otavio FC Porto

The Portuguese international played forty-nine games in all competitions last season for Porto, showing he is a reliable and injury-free option.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Otavio could come to Anfield as a bit of a stopgap until a deal for Jude Bellingham can be struck next season. However, going forward, he would still be a great player to have in the squad, who already has the appropriate experience.

It is uncertain where he would slot into Jurgen Klopp's team, but rumours suggesting a change to a 4-2-3-1 system could come to the playmaker's advantage.

If a deal was to be completed, it would be preferable for all involved if it happened sooner rather than later. 

This would allow the player to have a full preseason and get used to the new style of play, as well as to allow Porto to find a suitable replacement before the season starts.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Jordan Henderson
Articles

Watch: 'Jordan Henderson Is Never Done' Documentary Presented By Nike Football

By Neil Andrew9 minutes ago
Sadio Mane Bayern
Quotes

Borussia Dortmund CEO Sticks Up For Bayern Munich And Sadio Mane Regarding Liverpool Departure

By Damon Carr23 minutes ago
Darwin Nunez
Quotes

'Two Fantastic Players' - Alan Shearer Looking Forward To Seeing Erling Haaland & Darwin Nunez In Action As Manchester City & Liverpool Battle For Premier League Glory

By Neil Andrew27 minutes ago
Jordan Henderson Thiago Alcantara
Transfers

'He Is One Of The Best Players...I've Ever Played With' - High Praise From Thiago Alcantara For Liverpool Skipper Jordan Henderson

By Neil Andrew2 hours ago
Otavio FC Porto
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Rekindle Interest In Porto Midfielder Otavio

By Neil Andrew3 hours ago
Andy Robertson and Timo Werner challenge for the ball
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Are Interested In Chelsea Forward Timo Werner

By Owen Cummings4 hours ago
phillips
News

Report: Liverpool Willing To Keep Nat Phillips, Due To Joel Matip And Joe Gomez Contract Uncertainty

By Damon Carr5 hours ago
Joel Matip
Opinions

Joel Matip's Value Is At The Highest It's Ever Been And Now Is Time To Take Advantage Of It

By Owen Cummings5 hours ago