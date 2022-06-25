Report: Porto Expecting Otavio Bid From Liverpool Next Week

Porto are bracing themselves for a bid from Liverpool for Portuguese international Otavio this week according to a report.

Liverpool have had a busy start to the summer transfer window bringing in Fabio Carvalho, Darwin Nunez and Calvin Ramsay but have also seen Sadio Mane move to Bayern Munich and Takumi Minamino appears to be on the brink of a move to Monaco.

Despite signals coming out of Anfield that business in terms of incomings is complete, Liverpool continue to be linked with a whole host of midfielders and forwards.

According to The Mirror, Porto are expecting Liverpool to make a bid of around £34million for 27-year-old Otavio with the next week expected to be pivotal.

The report claims that despite Otavio having a release clause of around £51million, the Primeira Liga team may be willing to do business for £38million and that the player's agent, Israel Oliveira, has travelled to England to try and finalise a deal.

Liverpool are not the only Premier League club interested in Otavio though and Leeds United are reported to have had a bid of £26million turned down but remain in the race for the Brazilian born creative player.

