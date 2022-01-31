Report: Possible Incomings / Outgoings At Liverpool On Transfer Deadline Day

As the transfer deadline approaches, it looks like it might be a busy day of incomings and outgoings at Liverpool according to a reliable journalist.

On Sunday, Liverpool announced the signing of Colombian winger Luis Diaz from FC Porto and then were linked with a move for Fulham's attacking midfielder Fabio Carvalho.

Journalist Neil Jones of GOAL has issued an update on what Liverpool fans can expect before the window closes tonight.

Fabio Carvalho

The 19-year-old attacking midfielder is out of contract at the end of the season and it was reported the Reds made a bid of £5million for the player on Sunday.

It would appear that talks are ongoing and should Liverpool be successful in signing the player he would be loaned back to the Championship club until the summer.

Neco Williams

Another story that broke on Sunday was that Bournemouth had registered an interest in taking right-back Neco Williams on loan until the end of the season.

According to Jones, a loan deal with the Cherries is 'likely' so it's possible by the end of the day, the Welsh international will be heading to the south coast.

Nat Phillips

Despite numerous links during the transfer window, there does not appear to have been any progress made in a move for Nat Phillips.

It was expected with him being 5th choice for Liverpool at centre-back that he would be allowed to move but as it stands, nothing is happening although that could change as the day progresses.

Takumi Minamino

After the signing of Diaz, Minamino was one of the players viewed as possibly making way for the Colombian.

Jones reports however that the 27-year-old is keen to stay at Anfield and any potential transfer would be complicated by the fact that he is away on international duty with Japan.

Divock Origi

In an LFC Transfer Room exclusive, Belgian football specialist Sacha Tavolieri revealed that Jurgen Klopp would not allow Origi to leave during January.

It isn't clear whether the signing of Diaz will have changed that stance and Jones doesn't rule out bids for the 26-year old arriving ahead of the deadline.

'Plenty happening at Liverpool on #deadlineday Talks ongoing over Fabio Carvalho from Fulham - would be loaned back until summer if signed. Bournemouth likely to get Neco Williams on loan, Nat Phillips future still TBC. Minamino wants to stay, possible Origi bids?'

