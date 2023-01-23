Report: Premier League Club To Return For Benfica Midfielder Enzo Fernandez

After Chelsea failed with an initial move for Enzo Fernandez, a fresh report has emerged suggesting that the Benfica midfielder could still leave the club during the January transfer window.

The 21-year-old was a revelation at the 2022 World Cup helping Argentina to victory and was awarded the Young Player of the Tournament for his performances.

Despite only having moved to Benfica last summer, his showings in Qatar led to a whole host of speculation that he could make a move in January with Liverpool, Chelsea, and Real Madrid all reported to be interested.

The Blues appeared to be leading the race for a player who has a €120million release clause but the move broke down when an agreement could not be found over the transfer fee.

It appeared therefore that Fernandez would remain at the Primeira Liga club as they look forward to a Champions League round of 16 tie against Club Brugge but according to Jacob Steinberg of The Guardian, a move to Stamford Bridge could be back on the cards.

He claims that Chelsea could make a fresh bid for the midfielder and 'sources have indicated talks are due to resume this week.'

Todd Boehly has shown over recent weeks he is not afraid to make big-money signings as he continues the rebuild of Graham Potter's squad and it may still be possible that Fernandez is added to his list of impressive transfers before the end of the month.

