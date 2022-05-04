Skip to main content

Report: Price Revealed For Premier League Striker Who Is A Target For Liverpool & Newcastle United

The price that it will take to sign Liverpool target Ismaila Sarr from Watford has been revealed according to a report.

Jurgen Klopp is said to have been a long-term admirer of the Senegal international since he destroyed the Reds in their title-winning season at Vicarage Road.

Ismaila Sarr

According to FootballTransfers, Newcastle United have been offered the chance to sign the 24-year-old after meeting with the player's representatives last month in London.

The outlet suggests that any move to take Sarr from Vicarage Road however will take an offer of around £40million.

After Watford were relegated from the Premier League in 2020, Sarr played a crucial role in helping them gain promotion back from the Championship the season after scoring 13 goals and assisting 10 times in 39 games.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Watford and Sarr however have struggled again this season and it seems likely that they will once again find themselves relegated.

The player is likely to be of interest to a number of clubs as he is still relatively young, has Premier League experience, and a high ceiling.

As to whether Liverpool and Klopp pursue any interest may well depend on what the future holds for their famous front three of Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, and Sadio Mane who are all out of contract in just over 12 months.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok

Trent Alexander-Arnold Andy Robertson
Quotes

'Mo Is Sneaking In There Now' - Trent Alexander-Arnold On Competition For Assists At Liverpool With Robertson & Salah

By Neil Andrew49 minutes ago
imago1011751429h
Match Coverage

Players React As Liverpool Book Their Spot In Paris | Champions League Final

By Dan Clubbe1 hour ago
Christoph Baumgartner
Transfers

Report: Liverpool & Manchester United Interested In Bundesliga Player Compared To Kai Havertz And Michael Ballack

By Neil Andrew2 hours ago
Virgil van Dijk Jurgen Klopp
Quotes

Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp Speaks About Leading The First Team To Champions League, Carabao Cup, And FA Cup Finals In Same Year

By Neil Andrew3 hours ago
Luis Diaz Villarreal
Quotes

'He Has Been Special' - Andy Robertson Speaks About The Impact Of Luis Diaz At Liverpool After Champions League Win Against Villarreal

By Neil Andrew3 hours ago
Aurelien Tchouameni
Transfers

Report: Aurelien Tchouameni Preferred Destination Revealed Amidst Rumours Midfielder Will Depart Monaco For Liverpool, PSG, Or Real Madrid

By Neil Andrew3 hours ago
Fabio Carvalho
Transfers

Fulham Vice Chairman Tony Khan Appears To Confirm Fabio Carvalho Transfer To Liverpool

By Neil Andrew4 hours ago
Trent Alexander-Arnold Jurgen Klopp
Quotes

'Four More Years Of These Kind Of Seasons' - Liverpool Defender Trent Alexander-Arnold Discusses Jurgen Klopp's New Deal

By Neil Andrew5 hours ago