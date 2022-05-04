Report: Price Revealed For Premier League Striker Who Is A Target For Liverpool & Newcastle United

The price that it will take to sign Liverpool target Ismaila Sarr from Watford has been revealed according to a report.

Jurgen Klopp is said to have been a long-term admirer of the Senegal international since he destroyed the Reds in their title-winning season at Vicarage Road.

According to FootballTransfers, Newcastle United have been offered the chance to sign the 24-year-old after meeting with the player's representatives last month in London.

The outlet suggests that any move to take Sarr from Vicarage Road however will take an offer of around £40million.

After Watford were relegated from the Premier League in 2020, Sarr played a crucial role in helping them gain promotion back from the Championship the season after scoring 13 goals and assisting 10 times in 39 games.

Watford and Sarr however have struggled again this season and it seems likely that they will once again find themselves relegated.

The player is likely to be of interest to a number of clubs as he is still relatively young, has Premier League experience, and a high ceiling.

As to whether Liverpool and Klopp pursue any interest may well depend on what the future holds for their famous front three of Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, and Sadio Mane who are all out of contract in just over 12 months.

