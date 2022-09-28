Report: Price Revealed Liverpool Believe They Can Sign Jude Bellingham For

The future of Jude Bellingham is a huge topic of conversation at the moment with both Liverpool and Real Madrid strongly linked with a move for the midfielder.

The 19-year-old continues to excel for Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga and was pivotal in England's comeback in the 3-3 draw with Germany in the UEFA Nations League on Monday.

Despite being contracted to Dortmund until 2025, many believe the generational talent will move on next summer in a blockbuster transfer.

Liverpool were reported to have made a move for Bellingham during the summer but were rebuffed in their attempts with Dortmund unwilling to sell in the same summer they sold Erling Haaland to Manchester City.

According to the journalist Giannis Chorianopoulos who broke the Kostas Tsimikas transfer to Liverpool, the Anfield hierarchy are still optimistic about signing Bellingham.

He claims despite reports suggesting that the asking price for the player will be €150million, Liverpool are optimistic that they can sign him for between €90-100million.

The price quoted by the Editor in Chief of Sportime is certainly within range for Liverpool who have proved in the past they will spend big money on the right player.

As to whether they can secure Bellingham for that price remains to be seen especially with his profile around Europe continually on the rise.

