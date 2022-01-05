Report: Price Revealed That Liverpool Would Consider For Nat Phillips Transfer After Derisory Offer Turned Down

Liverpool are willing to let Nat Phillips leave the club during the January transfer window and have a price in mind for the player according to a report.

IMAGO / LaPresse

One of the Reds heroes last season as they sealed a third placed finish has struggled for game time during this campaign due to the return from injury of Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip.

The 24 year old has also slipped further down the pecking order due to the impressive performances of new summer signing Ibrahima Konate.

There were reports earlier on Wednesday that Liverpool had received a bid for Phillips of just £7million and also that Newcastle had bid for the player. It isn't clear whether the two are linked.

According to Sky Sports, Phillips is ready for a move however and Liverpool will let the player go should they receive a bid in the region of £15million.

The central defender is currently out injured after fracturing a cheekbone in another impressive performance in the San Siro to help Liverpool beat AC Milan 2-1 but is due to return shortly.

No-one would deny that Phillips deserves more regular football so lets hope a satisfactory resolution can be found to suit all parties.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook