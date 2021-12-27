Skip to main content
December 27, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search
Publish date:

Report: PSG 'Getting Nowhere' In Attempts To Keep Liverpool & Real Madrid Target Kylian Mbappe

Author:

According to a report, PSG are not making any progress in their attempts to extend the contract of Liverpool and Real Madrid target Kylian Mbappe.

The French superstar is out of contract at the end of the season and free to talk to clubs from 1st January 2022.

Kylian Mbappe

Real Madrid have been seen as the most likely destination for the player but Liverpool have also been linked with his signature.

As per the AS outlet, L'Equipe have described talks with Mbappe and PSG at a 'complete impasse' and AS claim that there is a 'growing sense of pessimism among PSG bosses, led by chairman Nasser Al Khelaïfi and sporting director Leonardo, over Mbappé’s future.'

The Spanish publication also report that 'Real Madrid are watching on with increasing confidence that they will get their man' and that the La Liga club has 'total belief in Mbappé’s desire to move to the Spanish capital.'

Read More

It looks like no deal will be signed imminently as the situation has been complicated by Real Madrid drawing PSG in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16.

It is likely therefore that if the 23 year old is going to sign for Real, nothing will be confirmed until the tie is over.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Kylian Mbappe
Transfers

Report: PSG 'Getting Nowhere' In Attempts To Keep Liverpool & Real Madrid Target Kylian Mbappe

1 minute ago
Jurgen Klopp
Articles

Jürgen Klopp’s Winter Warriors: Liverpool’s Insane Record In December Under Klopp

1 hour ago
Premier League Trophy
News

Premier League Fixtures, Table & Standings - Matchweek 20 - December 28th/29th/30th

1 hour ago
Premier League ball
News

Premier League Fixtures, Table & Standings - Matchweek 19 - Boxing Day Fixtures

14 hours ago
Raheem Sterling
Non LFC

Watch: Manchester City 6-3 Leicester City Match Highlights | Premier League

14 hours ago
Luis Diaz
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Want To Sign Porto And Colombia Winger Luis Diaz As Soon As Possible

14 hours ago
Romelu Lukaku
Non LFC

Watch: Aston Villa 1-3 Chelsea Match Highlights | Premier League | EPL

16 hours ago
Romelu Lukaku
Non LFC

Watch: Brilliant Romelu Lukaku Headed Goal For Chelsea Against Aston Villa

17 hours ago