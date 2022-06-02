Skip to main content
Report: PSG Make Late Charge To Sign Liverpool Winger Sadio Mane

PSG are set to rival Bayern Munich to the signing of Sadio Mane from Liverpool this summer. Bayern are heavy favourites to sign the Senegalese who is rumoured to want out of Merseyside, but, the French side see Mane as a replacement for their Brazilian superstar Neymar Jr.

Over recent days, reports have claimed the Mane had agreed personal terms with the Bayern and that it will be a matter of time before he completes his move to the Bavarian side. However, perhaps a big monetary incentive may be enough for Mane to change his mind about his next club.

Sadio Mane

Sadio Mane in Liverpool action

The winger should move with caution, as his former Reds teammate Georginio Wijnaldum also made the switch from England to France at the start of last season, and the Dutch international has had a torrid time in Paris so far. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

For the Parisians to pursue Mane, they must shift Neymar. The Brazilian turns 31 next year, and despite his undeniable talent, an array of injuries during his tenure in France has led to the winger averaging just 18 league games per season for the last five seasons.

According to reports, Chelsea are among the teams interested in adding Neymar to their squad. Blues boss Thomas Tuchel worked with him during their time together at PSG.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

