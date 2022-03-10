Skip to main content
Report: PSG Ownership Ready To Sell Neymar After Shock Real Madrid Champions League Defeat

After PSG exited the Champions League on Wednesday, a report has emerged suggesting that the ownership of the Ligue 1 club is prepared to get rid of Brazilian superstar Neymar.

Neymar

The French club looked to be cruising through to the quarter-finals leading 2-0 on aggregate at halftime in the second leg against Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu.

A brilliant fightback however from Carlo Ancelotti's team inspired by a Karim Benzema hattrick saw Los Blancos turn the tie on its head and knock PSG out.

Download The New Forza Football App! Get LIVE Lineups, Match Scores, Fixtures, Tables, Stats, & More: [Download Here]

The shock result has fuelled speculation about the future of manager Mauricio Pochettino with the Argentine linked with the permanent manager's position at Manchester United.

Speculation has not ended there however with journalist Romain Molina (as cited by Get French Football News) now reporting that the club wants to get rid of Neymar.

If this is the case, it is huge news coming out of the French capital and it will be interesting to see how the story unfolds over the coming weeks.

