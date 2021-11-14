Report: Race For Monaco's Aurelien Tchouameni Hots Up As Chelsea Move Ahead Of Liverpool And Juventus
According to a report there have been further developments in the race between Liverpool, Chelsea and other big European clubs for Monaco’s highly rated youngster Aurelien Tchouameni.
The 21 year old midfielder looks like he is going to become a future star and has attracted interest from some of the biggest clubs in Europe.
Manchester City, Real Madrid, Juventus as well as Liverpool and Chelsea have been credited with a reported interest in the player who has forced himself into Didier Deschamps France national team.
Chelsea Willing To Bid More To Secure Tchouameni
Tuttojuve have reported however that Chelsea may now be in pole position to sign the player.
The report says that Monaco would be willing to let their prized asset leave for €50million which is a price that would seem reasonable for the prestigious talent.
It goes on to suggest however that Chelsea are waiting in the wings and would be willing to pay €60million.
The Blues already have French international Ngolo Kante bossing their midfield and therefore have the perfect mentor for one of French football's next big stars.
Liverpool are also in need of refreshing their midfield options with Jordan Henderson, James Milner and Thiago Alcantara now the wrong side of 30.
As to whether they will make a move remains to be seen with Jude Bellingham seemingly the priority for the merseyside club.
