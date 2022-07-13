Report: Raheem Sterling Admits He 'Wouldn't Have Ruled Out A Return To Liverpool' Before Signing For Chelsea

Former Liverpool winger Raheem Sterling has admitted he was open to a return to Anfield following his exit from Manchester City this summer.

According to the Athletic Sterling kept his options open whilst deciding which club he should move to next after he was practically made surplus to requirements at the Etihad Stadium.

The 27-year-old joined City from Liverpool back in 2015 which at the time caused outrage and left a sour taste in many Reds fans. During his time at City Sterling won four league Titles scoring 131 goals in 339 games.

Despite being a main component to the City team since his arrival, the England international has recently become a forgotten figure and found himself in and out of Pep Guardiola's team towards the end of last season.

Sterling who left Anfield in controversial circumstances revealed that he was in fact open to a return to Merseyside this summer. Not surprisingly though this news didn't go down too well with Liverpool fans.

Nevertheless, with the news today that Sterling has become a Chelsea player the Englishman took to his Twitter to thank his former side for all that they've done for him during his time in Manchester:

"What a ride it's been. I am thankful for the ups and the downs as it's the downs that have, at times, tested my strength and resolve and enabled me to stand here in front of you as the best possible version of myself.

"I arrived in Manchester as a 20-year-old. Today, I leave a man. Thank you for your endless support. It's been an honour to wear the shirt of Manchester City."

