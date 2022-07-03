Skip to main content

Report: Raphinha Blocks Liverpool & Chelsea Approaches As Brazilian Tries To Smooth Move To Barcelona

Leeds United winger Raphinha has blocked all advances from five out of the top six Premier League clubs according to a report.

Raphinha

The 25-year-old has been linked with a move away from the Elland Road club for several months with many of Europe's biggest clubs linked with the player.

According to Sport, the Brazilian has 'blocked all the offers he has from the Premier League' which includes five of the big six clubs with only Manchester City not credited with an interest.

The Spanish publication reports that Liverpool were interested in Raphinha as they looked for a replacement for Sadio Mane who has joined Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich.

They also claim that the player has requested his agent Deco to stop all negotiations with Chelsea who had agreed a €70million fee with Leeds as he seems intent on moving to Barcelona.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Raphinha

Deco is rumoured to have been in discussions with the Catalan club for the past two days to try and finalise a deal.

Despite the interest of some big clubs, it appears Raphinha has his heart set on a move to La Liga with Barcelona and it appears that despite the well publicised financial issues at the club, they are confident a deal can be completed.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Jude Bellingham
Transfers

'I Can Easily See Liverpool' - Pundit On Chase For Borussia Dortmund Midfielder Jude Bellingham

By Neil Andrew40 minutes ago
Arda Guler
Transfers

Report: Liverpool To Battle Arsenal For Transfer Of 'Next Mesut Ozil' - Arda Guler Of Fenerbahce

By Neil Andrew49 minutes ago
Fabio Carvalho
Quotes

Harvey Elliott Excited By New Liverpool Signing Fabio Carvalho Ahead Of Pre-Season Training Starting On Monday

By Neil Andrew1 hour ago
skysports-jude-bellingham-england_5246214
Transfers

Liverpool Football Club And The Jude Bellingham Conundrum

By Ritchie Slack1 hour ago
Liverpool Squad
Opinions

A Look At How Liverpool Could Start The First Game Of Next Season

By Owen Cummings2 hours ago
Naby Keita
Transfers

'The Door Is Open' - Pundit Claims Naby Keita Could Leave Liverpool Amid Rumours Of Swap Deal With Juventus Midfielder Adrien Rabiot

By Neil Andrew11 hours ago
Harvey Elliott
News

Harvey Elliott New Liverpool Squad Number Revealed Ahead Of 2022/23 Season - Player Gives Reasons For Change

By Neil Andrew11 hours ago
Steven Gerrard and Robbie Fowler.
Quotes

'A Data Game' - Robbie Fowler Explains Liverpool's Scouting System & How Darwin Nunez Could Help In Certain Matches

By Neil Andrew12 hours ago