Report: Raphinha Blocks Liverpool & Chelsea Approaches As Brazilian Tries To Smooth Move To Barcelona
Leeds United winger Raphinha has blocked all advances from five out of the top six Premier League clubs according to a report.
The 25-year-old has been linked with a move away from the Elland Road club for several months with many of Europe's biggest clubs linked with the player.
According to Sport, the Brazilian has 'blocked all the offers he has from the Premier League' which includes five of the big six clubs with only Manchester City not credited with an interest.
The Spanish publication reports that Liverpool were interested in Raphinha as they looked for a replacement for Sadio Mane who has joined Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich.
They also claim that the player has requested his agent Deco to stop all negotiations with Chelsea who had agreed a €70million fee with Leeds as he seems intent on moving to Barcelona.
Deco is rumoured to have been in discussions with the Catalan club for the past two days to try and finalise a deal.
Despite the interest of some big clubs, it appears Raphinha has his heart set on a move to La Liga with Barcelona and it appears that despite the well publicised financial issues at the club, they are confident a deal can be completed.
