Report: Raphinha Move To Liverpool Still On As Barcelona Unable To Sell Frenkie De Jong To Manchester United

Barcelona have kept the whole of Europe waiting as they continue to be stubborn with Frenkie De Jong and the money they owe him. The transfers of Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski and Leeds United's Raphinha are currently on hold until the Dutchman leaves.

The Frenkie De Jong saga has been going on the whole summer, with Erik Ten Hag and Manchester United pushing for a deal to happen the entire time, despite the Dutchman revealing his desire to stay.

Frenkie De Jong

However, it is reported that Barcelona are unwilling to pay the 17m Euros they owe De Jong in wages and that if the midfielder were to stay, he would have to forget the owed money and take a pay cut.

With new reports suggesting that Chelsea are now joining the party for the playmaker's signature, could we finally be seeing the end of this dragged-out saga?

One thing we do know is that the Spanish giants are hoping to get it all sorted as soon as. As soon as they can, they will be able to finalise the deals for both Raphinha and Robert Lewandowski.

Raphinha

If Frenkie De Jong were to stay, however, both Raphinha and Robert Lewandowski may become available for other sides once again, that is according to journalist Alfredo Martinez. The Reds have been heavily linked to the Leeds United winger in recent months.

Will we see Raphinha stay in the Premier League after all with Liverpool, Chelsea, and Arsenal all interested in the Brazilian?

