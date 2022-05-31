Skip to main content
Report: RB Leipzig And Austria Midfielder A Target For Liverpool

Konrad Laimer could be a target for Liverpool, after the midfielder suggested he may leave RB Leipzig this summer. The Reds look likely to lose both Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and James Milner in the coming months, and will need to make additions in the middle of the park.

As per HITC, speaking to Sky Sports Austria, Laimer said: "It is quite possible that I will no longer play in Leipzig next season." The midfielder played 42 times for Leipzig last season, and helped the German side secure Champions League football.

Konrad Laimer Christopher Nkunku Dani Olmo

Christopher Nkunku, Dani Olmo and Konrad Laimer in RB Leipzig action (left to right)

The Reds midfield is ageing, with Jordan Henderson, Fabinho and Naby Keita all in or approching their 30's, and Milner likely to retire or depart soon. Therefore, the 25-year-old Austria international may be an excellent long-term option for Klopp's side.

Laimer is known for his energetic style of play, and places a big emphasis on pressing, which matches Klopp's style. Laimer continued: "I’m concentrating on the national team now. After that I will sit down and talk to my closest and see what the best possible next step is for me."

The midfielder would be available for around £25million in the summer, which in years to come may prove a steal for the Reds.

