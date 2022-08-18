Skip to main content

Report: RB Leipzig Hope To Bring Liverpool's Naby Keita Back To The Club

  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Bundesliga side RB Leipzig are looking to re-sign Naby Keita back from Liverpool after reports of the midfielder being unhappy.

Liverpool bought midfielder Naby Keita in 2018 for £54m from Bundesliga giants RB Leipzig. Four years later and there is the possibility of a reverse of the transfer. 

Given the no.8 jersey, one which is famously worn by club legend Steven Gerrard, the Guinean had pressure already put on him.

However, after an impressive debut in a 4-0 win over West Ham, Keita seemed everything we expected and more. A few more brilliant performances by the midfielder had fans drooling. 

Naby Keita

Unfortunately, injuries began to hinder Keita's Liverpool career. Since his first injury in March 2019, he has suffered a further 10 injuries in three years, making it difficult to hold down a spot in the first team.

Despite being praised by Jurgen Klopp on many occasions, Naby Keita, when fit still hasn't been able to cement his place. Against Crystal Palace, Keita was expected to start but instead didn't come on throughout the match.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The club are currently in negotiations with Keita over a new contract, but talks have been halted for the time being.

Naby Keita, Leipzig

After reports yesterday suggested that Naby Keita was unhappy at the lack of game time, new reports today by Mail Sport state that RB Leipzig, who Liverpool bought him from, are 'interested' in bringing the midfielder back to Germany.

Do Liverpool cash in on Naby Keita now and use the money to bring in a midfielder that can be more reliable or do they continue to negotiate a new deal?

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

West Ham UnitedLiverpool

Borussia Dortmund Jude Bellingham
Transfers

Report: Jude Bellingham Expected To Join Liverpool Next Summer

By Neil Andrew2 hours ago
Moises Caicedo
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Keeping Tabs On Moises Caicedo - Brighton Stance Revealed

By Neil Andrew11 hours ago
Manchester United Harry Maguire
News

Report: Manchester United May Drop Harry Maguire In Liverpool Clash

By Jim Nichol-Turner11 hours ago
Sheffield United Sander Berge
Transfers

Report: Jurgen Klopp ‘Interested’ in Sheffield United Midfielder Sander Berge

By Jim Nichol-Turner11 hours ago
Darwin Nunez
Quotes

Pundit On Possible Liverpool Dressing Room Reaction To Darwin Nunez Red Card

By Neil Andrew12 hours ago
Harvey Elliot
Quotes

'Elliott Looks to Be a Really Good Player' - Youth Expert on Harvey Elliot

By Matty Orme13 hours ago
Diogo Jota
Quotes

'He Can Put Pressure on Nunez' - Pundit Believes New Frontman May Be Axed From Side

By Matty Orme15 hours ago
Naby Keita
Transfers

Report: Naby Keita Could Leave Liverpool This Summer - Midfielder 'Unhappy With Current Situation'

By Neil Andrew15 hours ago