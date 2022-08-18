Report: RB Leipzig Hope To Bring Liverpool's Naby Keita Back To The Club

Bundesliga side RB Leipzig are looking to re-sign Naby Keita back from Liverpool after reports of the midfielder being unhappy.

Liverpool bought midfielder Naby Keita in 2018 for £54m from Bundesliga giants RB Leipzig. Four years later and there is the possibility of a reverse of the transfer.

Given the no.8 jersey, one which is famously worn by club legend Steven Gerrard, the Guinean had pressure already put on him.

However, after an impressive debut in a 4-0 win over West Ham, Keita seemed everything we expected and more. A few more brilliant performances by the midfielder had fans drooling.

Unfortunately, injuries began to hinder Keita's Liverpool career. Since his first injury in March 2019, he has suffered a further 10 injuries in three years, making it difficult to hold down a spot in the first team.

Despite being praised by Jurgen Klopp on many occasions, Naby Keita, when fit still hasn't been able to cement his place. Against Crystal Palace, Keita was expected to start but instead didn't come on throughout the match.

The club are currently in negotiations with Keita over a new contract, but talks have been halted for the time being.

After reports yesterday suggested that Naby Keita was unhappy at the lack of game time, new reports today by Mail Sport state that RB Leipzig, who Liverpool bought him from, are 'interested' in bringing the midfielder back to Germany.

Do Liverpool cash in on Naby Keita now and use the money to bring in a midfielder that can be more reliable or do they continue to negotiate a new deal?

