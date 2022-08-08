Report: RB Leipzig Sign Liverpool And Manchester United Target Benjamin Sesko

Liverpool and Manchester United have missed out on target Benjamin Sesko from Salzburg as he joins Red Bull partner-club Leipzig.

Despite reports of Liverpool's summer transfer incoming activity being over, there are still players being linked with a move to Anfield.

RB Salzburg are a well-known side for producing great talent, players that inlcude Sadio Mane, Erling Haaland, and Naby Keita.

Pre-season saw Jurgen Klopp's side come up against the Austrian side again, to which had the Liverpool manager in awe of one player. Benjamin Sesko scored the only goal in the game, but his performance throughout impressed the German.

Bitter rivals, Manchester United, were set to make a move for the striker, but today they and Liverpool have missed out on the signing.

Reports by Florian Plettenberg suggest that RB Leipzig have signed the Salzburg for £20M until 2028. The Slovenian will stay with the Red Bull ownership. but instead playing at a much higher level.

Do Liverpool go for another forward or do they wait until next year?

