Skip to main content

Report: RB Leipzig Sign Liverpool And Manchester United Target Benjamin Sesko

Liverpool and Manchester United have missed out on target Benjamin Sesko from Salzburg as he joins Red Bull partner-club Leipzig.

Despite reports of Liverpool's summer transfer incoming activity being over, there are still players being linked with a move to Anfield. 

RB Salzburg are a well-known side for producing great talent, players that inlcude Sadio Mane, Erling Haaland, and Naby Keita. 

Sadio Mane

Pre-season saw Jurgen Klopp's side come up against the Austrian side again, to which had the Liverpool manager in awe of one player. Benjamin Sesko scored the only goal in the game, but his performance throughout impressed the German.

Bitter rivals, Manchester United, were set to make a move for the striker, but today they and Liverpool have missed out on the signing. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Benjamin Sesko

Reports by Florian Plettenberg suggest that RB Leipzig have signed the Salzburg for £20M until 2028. The Slovenian will stay with the Red Bull ownership. but instead playing at a much higher level.

Do Liverpool go for another forward or do they wait until next year?

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

LiverpoolManchester United

Mohamed Salah
News

Spanish Journalist Reporting Liverpool Offer For 19 Year Old Villareal Forward

By Justin Foster1 hour ago
Bernardo Silva
Transfers

Report Liverpool Face Barcelona And PSG For Manchester City Midfielder Bernardo Silva

By Damon Carr5 hours ago
Premier League
News

Premier League Fixtures, Schedule & Results: Matchweek 1 - August 5th To 7th

By Neil Andrew5 hours ago
Moussa Diaby
Transfers

'I Think We Will See Him There' - Journalist Predicts Future Moussa Diaby Transfer To Liverpool

By Neil Andrew6 hours ago
Aleksandar Mitrovic
Quotes

‘Trent Has To Become A Better Player As A Defender’ - Glen Hoddle On Areas For Improvement For Liverpool Right-Back

By Neil Andrew7 hours ago
Aleksandar Mitrovic
Quotes

‘He’s Really Poor When He Has To Defend’ - Leboeuf Slams Liverpool Right Back Trent Alexander-Arnold

By Neil Andrew7 hours ago
Diogo Jota
Quotes

‘When You Are Vulnerable, Players Like Mane Can End up Leaving. Liverpool Have Been Smart and Have Acted Now’ - Pundit on Jota Contract

By Matty Orme8 hours ago
Jurgen Klopp
Quotes

‘I Don’t Really Understand Why He Complains So Much’ - Pundit Slams Klopp for Fixture Congestion Comments

By Matty Orme9 hours ago