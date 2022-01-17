Report: RB Leipzig Striker A Candidate To Replace Sadio Mane At Liverpool

A former PSG player who joined RB Leipzig in 2019 from the Ligue 1 club is one of the players being looked at as a candidate to replace Sadio Mane at Liverpool.

The 29 year old Senegalese striker is out of contract at the Reds in July 2023 which means he only has 18 months left on his current deal.

This leaves the Anfield hierarchy with a decision to make as to whether they cash in on their superstar at the end of the season, offer him a new contract or risk losing him for free in 18 months time.

According to Fichajes, Christopher Nkunku is one of the candidates who could replace Mane at Liverpool.

The 24 year old had impressed since moving from Ligue 1 to the Bundesliga but has taken his game to new heights this season.

Since the start of the new campaign, the French under 21 international has already scored 17 goals and registered 15 assists in all competitions.

The Spanish publication goes on to say that the 'possibility is getting bigger and bigger' that Liverpool may turn to Nkunku with Mane's form having dipped over the past two seasons.

A potential fee of €50million is also mentioned as well as Liverpool interest in Luis Diaz, Arnaut Danjuma and Jeremy Doku.

Author Verdict

Despite the source, this does seem like the type of player that Liverpool would target to replace Mane.

Nkunku is the perfect age, plays a similar role to Mane and is having a breakout season in a top 5 league. The price quoted would also be acceptable to Liverpool.

A decision needs to be made as to how Liverpool freshen up their attacking options with Mane, Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino all out of contract in 18 months time.

It does not seem impossible that Nkunku could end up being part of those plans.

