December 14, 2021
Report: RB Salzburg Striker Karim Adeyemi Speaks Out On Future Amid Liverpool And Borussia Dortmund Links

Author:

Red Bull Salzburg striker Karim Adeyemi has spoken out on his future after being linked to Liverpool and reports suggesting he had agreed personal terms with Borussia Dortmund.

The German international was speaking after scoring a brilliant hattrick for the Austrian club after coming off the bench at half time on Saturday in a 5-0 victory.

Karim Adeyemi

As reported by the Liverpool Echo, Adeyemi was keen to play down the speculation surrounding a possible transfer move making it clear his focus is on the Champions League with Salzburg.

“As is so often the case, nothing is decided yet and, as I have said, I’ll also be at Salzburg next year, and that’s where my focus is on. 

“As I have said, I have no tendency.

Read More

“My mind is here at Salzburg and I’m looking forward to the Champions League with Salzburg. We want to give our all there.”

Author Verdict

With Salzburg progressing to the last 16 of the Champions League, it would seem unlikely that Adeyemi will be on the move in January.

A transfer next summer seems far more likely and I can only see the player heading to the Bundesliga and following the route of Erling Haaland before him by joining Dortmund.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Transfers

