Report: Real Madrid, Barcelona, Borussia Dortmund & Others Aiming To Hijack Fabio Carvalho Liverpool Transfer

A number of top European clubs including Real Madrid, Barcelona and Borussia Dortmund are aiming to hijack Liverpool's summer transfer for Fulham starlet Fabio Carvalho according to a report.

It looked as though Liverpool had signed the 19-year-old on transfer deadline day but the paperwork could not be completed in time meaning that the deal that would have seen him loaned back to the West London club fell through.

Over recent days, the speculation has been that Liverpool will still be able to agree a pre-contract agreement with Fulham and the attacking midfielder on the same terms.

In fact, in his press conference yesterday ahead of Sunday's game against Cardiff City, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp spoke openly about the club's interest in the England under 18 international.

According to AS however, some of Europe's biggest clubs are now circling for the highly-rated youngster who has taken the English Championship by storm this season.

The added attraction for overseas clubs is they will only have to pay compensation terms which will be less than £500,000 to sign the player in the summer which is an advantage over English clubs such as Liverpool.

The fact that Klopp spoke about Carvalho in his press conference is a positive sign that there must be some confidence the deal will still be done.

Until it's officially announced, however, there is still uncertainty as other clubs still have the opportunity to try and hijack the deal.

