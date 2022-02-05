Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Report: Real Madrid, Barcelona, Borussia Dortmund & Others Aiming To Hijack Fabio Carvalho Liverpool Transfer

A number of top European clubs including Real Madrid, Barcelona and Borussia Dortmund are aiming to hijack Liverpool's summer transfer for Fulham starlet Fabio Carvalho according to a report.

Fabio Carvalho

It looked as though Liverpool had signed the 19-year-old on transfer deadline day but the paperwork could not be completed in time meaning that the deal that would have seen him loaned back to the West London club fell through.

Over recent days, the speculation has been that Liverpool will still be able to agree a pre-contract agreement with Fulham and the attacking midfielder on the same terms.

In fact, in his press conference yesterday ahead of Sunday's game against Cardiff City, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp spoke openly about the club's interest in the England under 18 international.

According to AS however, some of Europe's biggest clubs are now circling for the highly-rated youngster who has taken the English Championship by storm this season.

Read More

The added attraction for overseas clubs is they will only have to pay compensation terms which will be less than £500,000 to sign the player in the summer which is an advantage over English clubs such as Liverpool.

Author Verdict

The fact that Klopp spoke about Carvalho in his press conference is a positive sign that there must be some confidence the deal will still be done.

Until it's officially announced, however, there is still uncertainty as other clubs still have the opportunity to try and hijack the deal.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Fabio Carvalho
Transfers

Report: Real Madrid, Barcelona, Borussia Dortmund & Others Aiming To Hijack Fabio Carvalho Liverpool Transfer

39 seconds ago
Luis diaz, Takumi Minamino, Liverpool, Porto
News

Liverpool's New Signing Luis Diaz Trains For The First Time Since His Move From Porto

1 hour ago
Luis Diaz
Transfers

Watch: The Moment Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp Meets New Signing Luis Diaz

1 hour ago
Liverpool's FC Alberto Moreno poses with the trophy as he celebrate the victory after the Final Round of the UEFA Champions League match between Tottenham Hotspur FC and Liverpool FC at Wanda Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid. Final Score: Tottenham Hotspur FC 0 - 2 Liverpool FC
Non LFC

Report: Chicago Fire Close To Signing Liverpool's Champions League Hero

1 hour ago
Cristiano Ronaldo
Non LFC

Watch: Manchester United 1-1 Middlesbrough (7-8 on pens) | Match Highlights | FA Cup | Ronaldo Penalty Miss, Fernandes Misses Open Goal

1 hour ago
Bruno Fernandes
Non LFC

Watch: Bruno Fernandes Misses Open Goal As Manchester United Crash Out Of FA Cup

2 hours ago
Cristiano Ronaldo
Non LFC

Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo Penalty Miss As Manchester United Crash Out Of FA Cup

2 hours ago
Luis Diaz
Transfers

'A Klopp Hug Is On My Bucket List' - Fans React As Liverpool Manager Meets New Signing Luis Diaz

12 hours ago