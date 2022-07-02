Report: Real Madrid Forward Marco Asensio Sets Wage Demands As He Searches For New Club With AC Milan, Arsenal and Liverpool All In The Running

Marco Asensio is looking for a club that is willing to offer him £5-6 million a year, whilst also offering him regular game time, according to Spanish news outlet Sport.

Real Madrid have put a price tag of £35 million on the 26-year-old, but it seems that his most likely suitors AC Milan and Arsenal will not be willing to pay that much.

Jurgen Klopp is reportedly interested in bringing in Asensio, however, he realises fitting him in the starting eleven at Liverpool will be a difficult task.

The Spanish international played 42 games last season, despite his injury troubles. In these games he scored twelve goals.

Asensio has also featured for his national team three times this year so far.

Anfield could be the perfect destination for the attacking midfielder, with Sadio Mane, Takumi Minamino and Divock Origi all now departed, meaning there is wage money there to be given out.

There is a bit of a gap in the squad when it comes to the attack, and Asensio could prove to be an efficient and cheap option.

Although no credible source has said that The Reds could make a move for the Palma-born man in the coming weeks, it is definitely one to keep an eye on and see how it unfolds.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |