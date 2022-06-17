Skip to main content
Report: Real Madrid Interested In Liverpool Transfer Target Jude Bellingham But Have Stumbling Block That Could Hands Reds Advantage

Real Madrid are interested in Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham but face an issue which could mean Liverpool will be favourites for his signature.

The 18 year old is hot property after dazzling for the Bundesliga club and Liverpool have been strongly linked with the England international for a long time.

Jude Bellingham

According to Cadena Ser, Real Madrid have registered their interest in Bellingham but cannot pursue a transfer as things stand as they have already reached their quota of non Spanish players.

Jurgen Klopp is a known admirer of the player and the Spanish outlet claims that Liverpool have already bid €100million for him.

Author Verdict

After Dortmund sold striker Erling Haaland to Manchester City earlier this summer, it seems unlikely that they would be willing to part with another prestigious talent in the same transfer window.

Liverpool have already ruled out signing a midfielder this summer so perhaps they will try and steal the march on Los Blancos and try and get a pre-agreement in place for the young superstar for one year's time.

