Report: Real Madrid January Move For PSG Striker Kylian Mbappe Not Ruled Out

In just over seven weeks, Kylian Mbappe will be free to negotiate a transfer away from PSG next summer. According to a report today however a bid for the player from Real Madrid could still be made in January.

It had been widely anticipated that the 22 year old will sign for Los Blancos next summer although some Liverpool fans still remain hopeful that he may join up with Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool.

(Photo by JOHN SPENCER/SIPA/Sipa USA)

The report from Marca suggests that Real Madrid may make a bid in January for the French international despite the fact they may be able to get him for free six months later.

The Spanish publication suggests this would be a gesture of 'goodwill' and to prove that the intentions of the La Liga club were not to take advantage of the player's contract situation.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

During the summer transfer window, Real reportedly had some huge bids turned down for Mbappe with PSG dismissing them out of sight with the French club determined to hang on to their superstar.

Whilst most people seem to think Mbappe will end up in Madrid, a contract renewal has not been ruled out completely.

According to Marca the player's mother recently revealed his family have different views of where he should be playing his football in futrue.

"His father wants him to stay and the lawyer and I want him to leave, but none of us three decides."

"We are talking at the moment with PSG and everything is going well."

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook