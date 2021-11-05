Report: Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos 'linked' with Liverpool move

Liverpool have been linked with a move for Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos.

The German is one of the most successful and trophy-laden players of the modern era, winning 23 trophies including the World Cup in 2014.

He's also claimed three Bundesliga titles, two La Liga's, and four UEFA Champions League triumphs with Bayern Munich and Los Blancos.

Toni Kroos playing for Real Madrid (Photo by Rafa Huerta/SPP/Sipa USA)

And it comes to no surprise that he has been linked with Liverpool and Manchester City this morning.

Kroos would help midfield issues

Having such a world class presence at any club would be useful, but in Liverpool's case it makes sense.

Naby Keita and James Milner have suffered injuries that will keep them out for a while, with Fabinho and Thiago only just returning from setbacks themselves.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain also picked up a knock, and Kroos would provide well needed depth in a position Liverpool are struggling in.

He wants to finish his career in Madrid

The one stumbling block in Toni Kroos to Liverpool is his happiness in Madrid.

According to Florian Plettenberg, Kroos' agent Volker Struth has claimed 'he will finish his career in Madrid'.

The German continued:

'He hasn't told me in any phone call that he would like to leave. He and his family are very happy in Madrid'

However much Liverpool fans would love to see Kroos at Anfield, the only way that will likely happen is if the Reds draw Real Madrid in the Champions League again.

