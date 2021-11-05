Skip to main content
November 5, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsSI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Report: Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos 'linked' with Liverpool move

Author:

Liverpool have been linked with a move for Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos.

The German is one of the most successful and trophy-laden players of the modern era, winning 23 trophies including the World Cup in 2014.

He's also claimed three Bundesliga titles, two La Liga's, and four UEFA Champions League triumphs with Bayern Munich and Los Blancos.

Toni Kroos

Toni Kroos playing for Real Madrid

Read More

And it comes to no surprise that he has been linked with Liverpool and Manchester City this morning.

Kroos would help midfield issues

Having such a world class presence at any club would be useful, but in Liverpool's case it makes sense.

Naby Keita and James Milner have suffered injuries that will keep them out for a while, with Fabinho and Thiago only just returning from setbacks themselves.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain also picked up a knock, and Kroos would provide well needed depth in a position Liverpool are struggling in.

He wants to finish his career in Madrid

The one stumbling block in Toni Kroos to Liverpool is his happiness in Madrid.

According to Florian Plettenberg, Kroos' agent Volker Struth has claimed 'he will finish his career in Madrid'.

The German continued:

'He hasn't told me in any phone call that he would like to leave. He and his family are very happy in Madrid'

However much Liverpool fans would love to see Kroos at Anfield, the only way that will likely happen is if the Reds draw Real Madrid in the Champions League again.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Jarrod Bowen
Match Coverage

'I Like Bowen A Lot' - West Ham v Liverpool: Jurgen Klopp Press Conference

1 minute ago
Fabinho, Toni Kroos
Transfers

Report: Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos 'linked' with Liverpool move

1 minute ago
Kostas Tsimikas
Match Coverage

'Kostas is very close' - West Ham v Liverpool: Jurgen Klopp Press Conference

12 minutes ago
Ousmane Dembele
Transfers

Report: Long-Term Liverpool Target Ousmane Dembele Set To Sign New Contract At Barcelona

18 minutes ago
Andy Robertson Curtis Jones
Match Coverage

Klopp On Curtis Jones Injury - West Ham v Liverpool: Jurgen Klopp Press Conference

22 minutes ago
Roberto Firmino Manchester United
Match Coverage

Klopp On Roberto Firmino's Injury - West Ham v Liverpool: Jurgen Klopp Press Conference

29 minutes ago
Dusan Vlahovic
Transfers

Report: Fiorentina Name Price For Liverpool Target Dusan Vlahovic, Juventus, Manchester City Also Interested

1 hour ago
Pedro Chirivella
Articles

ICYMI: Pedro Chirivella Was Offered New Five-Year Contract At Liverpool Before Joining Nantes

3 hours ago