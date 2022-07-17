Skip to main content

Report: Real Madrid Preparing To Sign Jude Bellingham, As Liverpool Hold Back Their Move For The Borussia Dortmund Star

Liverpool's stubbornness to wait for Jude Bellingham may not work out the way they want it to, as other clubs are hoping to also join the party next summer. European champions Real Madrid are one of those clubs and are preparing a move. 

Borussia Dortmund will have a busy time next summer, picking up the phone to clubs wanting Jude Bellingham. The English youngster is reported to be a number one target for Liverpool, however, they aren't the only club.

The Reds will be joined by Real Madrid, Manchester City, Manchester United, and Chelsea in the race to sign the exciting midfielder. 

Jude Bellingham

It is well-known Jurgen Klopp and his team are admirers of Bellingham but are willing to wait until next summer's transfer window to make an official move. 

Waiting another year creates a huge problem for the Merseyside club, as new reports by Spanish outlet Marca suggest that Real Madrid are 'positioning' themselves to sign the Borussia Dortmund superstar.

Are Liverpool making a huge mistake waiting another year to make a move for their number one target?

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Jude Bellingham, Jordan Henderson

Author Verdict

It is a dangerous game to play to not bring in a midfielder this summer as it is but to also wait another year for a player that will have many other huge clubs showing their cards as well. 

Yes, reports may suggest that Bellingham isn't available this summer, however, if Liverpool were to make their move now, things could change. 

Bellingham would know we are serious, Dortmund would have to respond and the club would get a better indication of where they stand.

I honestly believe if The Reds were to be more serious this summer, then they could get him this summer. It's about turning talk into action.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Ibrahima Konate Goal Manchester City FA Cup
Quotes

'I Hope This Season I Will Score More' - Ibrahima Konate On Scoring More Goals For Liverpool & Thiago Alcantara's Help

By Neil Andrew26 minutes ago
NORWICH, ENGLAND - APRIL 20: Raheem Sterling of Liverpool celebrates scoring the opening goal with Manager Brendan Rodgers of Liverpool during the Barclays Premier League match between Norwich City and Liverpool at Carrow Road on April 20, 2014 in Norwich, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)
Quotes

‘Sterling Actually Wanted to Go to Liverpool’ Jacque Talbot Makes Claim England International Really Wanted Klopp’s Reds

By Matty Orme41 minutes ago
Darwin Nunez
Quotes

‘I Can Guarantee That They’ll Bring Somebody Else In’ Frank McAvennie Comments on Liverpool Transfer Window

By Matty Orme1 hour ago
Manchester United, ManU v Liverpool Pre-Season Football Match In Bangkok Mohamed Salah L and Darwin Nunez R of Liverpool in action during the preseason match between Manchester United against Liverpool at Rajamangala stadium on July 12, 2022 in Bangkok, Thailand. Bangkok Thailand PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxFRA Copyright: xVachiraxVachirax originalFilename:kalong-notitle220713_npH4g.jpg
Quotes

‘Man City Are a Level Above Now.’ Gabriel Agbonlahor Comments on Liverpool’s Premier League Chances

By Matty Orme1 hour ago
Ki-Jana Hoever
Quotes

Former Player Insists He Does Not Regret His Time at Liverpool

By Matty Orme2 hours ago
Jordan Henderson Harvey Elliott
Articles

Liverpool Fans Have Their Say On The Perfect Starting Midfield Trio

By Alex Caddick8 hours ago
Roberto Firmino
Quotes

Roberto Firmino Liverpool Contract: Pundit Tips Brazilian To Extend Deal At Club

By Neil Andrew10 hours ago
Sepp van den Berg
Quotes

'I Had A Little Chat With Him' - Sepp van den Berg On Conversation With Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp About His Plans

By Neil Andrew10 hours ago