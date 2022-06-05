Skip to main content
Report: Real Madrid Reveal Serge Gnabry Transfer Stance Amid Liverpool Interest

Real Madrid do not want to sign Liverpool target Serge Gnabry from Bayern Munich this summer according to a report.

Serge Gnabry

The German international has been linked with both the La Liga club and Liverpool since rumours began circulating in the lead-up to the UEFA Champions League final that Sadio Mane may be looking for a new challenge and could make a summer move to Bayern Munich.

Like Liverpool’s number 10, Gnabry has just 12 months left on his contract and therefore could be available for a bargain price. The 26-year-old has undoubted quality and experience on the big stage so it’s no surprise to see these links emerge to some of Europe's biggest clubs.

Marca are now reporting that despite repeated links to Gnabry, Los Blancos are not considering him as a summer transfer target.

News that Real Madrid could be out of the race will encourage other interested suitors and there were even reports yesterday that Liverpool have held talks with Gnabry’s camp over personal terms.

Whilst Gnabry would be a top-quality signing for Jurgen Klopp, a big question mark remains over whether the Merseyside club will pay the player such a huge wage.

The transfer speculation will be unrelenting over the coming days and weeks as Liverpool try and build on a sensational 2021/22 season.

