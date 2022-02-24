Report: Real Madrid Star Has Offers From Liverpool & Arsenal

Arsenal and Liverpool are both reported to have made an offer to Real Madrid midfielder Marco Asensio.

The 26 year old who has enjoyed great success at the Santiago Bernabeu is out of contract in just under 18 months and could leave on a free if he doesn't agree to a renewal.

Journalist Eduardo Inda told Super Deporte via Sport Witness that the Spanish international has two offers from Premier League clubs, namely, Liverpool and Arsenal.

“Asensio has two offers from the UK, and his contract expires in 2023.

“If Real Madrid don’t renew him, he will leave for free in 2023. He has an offer from Arsenal and Liverpool."

Inda also told the Spanish publication that the offer from the English giants is 50% more than what Madrid are willing to pay him.

“Madrid have offered him the same, 4.5 million, and would renew him for four years and give him an incentive of 1.5 million in variables.

“He has told the club that the English are offering him 50% more than what Madrid are offering him. Madrid will not reach that figure because we would be talking about 7 million.”

Asensio will have a number of suitors if he does not renew in Spain so it will be an interesting few months to see how this will one unfolds.

