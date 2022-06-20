Skip to main content
Report: Real Madrid Star To 'Snub' Liverpool In Favour Of AC Milan

Real Madrid's out of favour winger Marco Asensio is reportedly set to reject Liverpool for Italian giants AC Milan this summer. 

According to reports in the Mirror, Asensio favours a move to Milan over Liverpool with the Spaniard feeling he won't get regular game time at Anfield due to to the strength of the current team. 

Marco Asensio

The 26-year-old's contract expires next year at the Santiago Bernabéu with current manager Carlo Ancelotti revealing the player is not in his future plans and is happy for him to depart the club. 

Asensio has made 235 appearances scoring 49 goals and assisting 24 since joining Madrid in 2014. Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp are set to be interested in the player with Madrid asking for around £35 million for him.

The Spaniard isn't the only player set to leave the club this summer, with Gareth Bale already parting ways, captain Marcelo saying his goodbyes and Isco out the door. 

Liverpool are looking to strengthen their attacking options after it was announced Sadio Mane will leave the club for Bayern Munich this summer.  

