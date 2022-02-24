Skip to main content
Report: Real Madrid Target Liverpool Star Along With Kylian Mbappe & Erling Haaland

Over the past few months, Real Madrid have been linked with moves for Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland but now according to a report, a Liverpool striker could also be a target.

Kylian Mbappe
Erling Haaland during Sevilla Champions League Match

French superstar Mbappe is out of contract at the end of the season and was expected to make the move to the Spanish capital. Reports emerged however suggesting he was having doubts after PSG's victory against Real Madrid in the Champions League.

Borussia Dortmund striker Haaland is also on the radar of Europe's biggest clubs with a reported release clause of just £68million in the summer and is another main target for Florentino Perez.

Fichajes now report that Liverpool striker Sadio Mane is also being looked at by Real with a view to a transfer in the summer of 2023.

Sadio Mane

Read More

Senegal AFCON hero Mane is out of contract at Liverpool in 18 months and assuming he does not move on this summer or sign a contract extension, he could be available on a free transfer.

The Spanish publication claim however that interest in taking Mane from Anfield to the Santiago Bernabeu could be brought forward if they fail to convince Mbappe and Haaland to make the move this summer.

Sadio Mane Mohamed Salah Roberto Firmino
