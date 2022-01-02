Skip to main content
January 2, 2022
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search
Publish date:

Report: Real Madrid To Offer Isco To Tottenham, Arsenal & Newcastle Also Linked

Author:

Real Madrid are set to offer Tottenham Hotspur the chance to sign midfielder Isco according to a report.

The player has fallen down the pecking order over the past couple of seasons at the Santiago Bernabeu and it seems he could now be on the move.

Isco

Carlo Ancelotti's appointment has done little to re-ignite the playmaker's career and he has only managed 182 minutes on the pitch in La Liga since the Italian took over at the start of the season. 

As reported by HITC, The Sunday Mirror claim that Real Madrid are desperate to get the midfielder off of their books and he will be offered to Tottenham.

Last month, Eurosport also reported that Arsenal, Newcastle United, Sevilla and Real Betis were all in the race to sign the 29 year old who is out of contract at the end of the season.

Read More

Despite the success enjoyed during Isco's time at the club, it does appear that he will either be sold in January or leave as a free agent in the summer.

With the player appearing to be surplus to requirements, Florentino Perez may decide to try and cash in now rather than lose the player for free.

Whether Tottenham or anyone else are willing to take a gamble on a player that was once described as 'magic' by former Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino remains to be seen.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Isco
Transfers

Report: Real Madrid To Offer Isco To Tottenham, Arsenal & Newcastle Also Linked

1 minute ago
Andres Christensen
Transfers

Report: Barcelona In 'Pole' To Sign Chelsea Defender Andreas Christensen - Dane To Join Azpilicueta At Nou Camp?

38 minutes ago
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
Transfers

Report: Newcastle Contact Arsenal Over Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang January Deal

1 hour ago
Pep Lijnders Fabinho Liverpool Chelsea
Match Coverage

Match Review: Chelsea 2-2 Liverpool | Two Points Dropped?

1 hour ago
Caoimhin Kelleher
Match Coverage

'Star In The Making' - Fans React To Caoimhin Kelleher Performance For Liverpool In Chelsea Draw

1 hour ago
Ibrahima Konate
Match Coverage

Chelsea 2-2 Liverpool: Player Ratings | Premier League | EPL

2 hours ago
Leighton Clarkson
News

Breaking: Leighton Clarkson To Return To Liverpool As Blackburn Loan Spell Ended

2 hours ago
Caoimhin Kelleher
Match Coverage

'I'm A Big Fan Of Him' - Liverpool Defender Virgil Van Dijk Reacts To Caoimhin Kelleher Display Against Chelsea

3 hours ago