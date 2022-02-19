Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Report: Real Madrid Want To Sign Liverpool Defender Trent Alexander-Arnold In 'Dream' Transfer Move To Join Kylian Mbappe

Real Madrid want Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold to join Kylian Mbappe at the Santiago Bernabeu next season according to a report.

Trent Alexander-Arnold

Carlo Ancelotti's team are in need of a re-build due to the ageing nature of his squad and whilst Mbappe remains the number one target, Los Blancos want to make a 'dream' move for Liverpool's right back 

That's according to DefensaCentral who say that Ancelotti has already met with the club to discuss transfer targets for next season.

Dani Carvajal struggled to contain Mbappe in Tuesday's Champions League defeat in Paris conceding a penalty and they suggest concern regarding the right-back position could mean Florentino Perez makes a move to sign Alexander-Arnold in a 'Galatic' transfer.

The publication goes on to claim that the player would be open to the move having won the biggest trophies already with Liverpool but negotiations with the Merseyside club would be virtually impossible.

Read More

Author Verdict

Not happening! Liverpool will not sell and it's highly unlikely Trent would swap this fantastic squad under Jurgen Klopp for a move to an ageing Madrid.

This one can be written off.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Trent Alexander-Arnold
Transfers

Report: Real Madrid Want To Sign Liverpool Defender Trent Alexander-Arnold In 'Dream' Transfer Move To Join Kylian Mbappe

By Neil Andrew
2 minutes ago
Jurgen Klopp screams instructions against Norwich
Match Coverage

Watch: Liverpool v Norwich City | Jurgen Klopp Press Conference | Premier League | EPL | Jota Update, Salah Landmark Goal?

By Neil Andrew
16 minutes ago
Aurelien Tchouameni
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Could Replicate Fabinho Transfer Move To Beat Chelsea & Manchester United To Aurelien Tchouameni

By Neil Andrew
24 minutes ago
Diogo Jota Arturo Vidal
Match Coverage

Liverpool v Norwich City | Premier League | Jurgen Klopp Provides Diogo Jota Injury Update

By Neil Andrew
30 minutes ago
Liverpool, Norwich, Mo Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold
Match Coverage

Liverpool v Norwich City | Surprising Predicted Lineup / Team Emerges Online | Seven Changes?

By Neil Andrew
44 minutes ago
163-134536-salah-liverpool-mbappe-psg-new-player_700x400-1
Transfers

Are Liverpool Back In The Driving Seat To Seal The Signing Of Kylian Mbappe?

By Zubin Daver
1 hour ago
Dean Smith in the Carrow Road dugout.
Match Coverage

Liverpool v Norwich City : Dean Smith - The Man In The Dugout

By Conor Jones
2 hours ago
Mestalla Stadium Valencia
Non LFC

Valencia v Barcelona: How to Watch / Live Stream | La Liga | UK, US, Canada, India, Spain

By Neil Andrew
2 hours ago