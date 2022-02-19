Report: Real Madrid Want To Sign Liverpool Defender Trent Alexander-Arnold In 'Dream' Transfer Move To Join Kylian Mbappe

Real Madrid want Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold to join Kylian Mbappe at the Santiago Bernabeu next season according to a report.

IMAGO / News Images

Carlo Ancelotti's team are in need of a re-build due to the ageing nature of his squad and whilst Mbappe remains the number one target, Los Blancos want to make a 'dream' move for Liverpool's right back

That's according to DefensaCentral who say that Ancelotti has already met with the club to discuss transfer targets for next season.

Dani Carvajal struggled to contain Mbappe in Tuesday's Champions League defeat in Paris conceding a penalty and they suggest concern regarding the right-back position could mean Florentino Perez makes a move to sign Alexander-Arnold in a 'Galatic' transfer.

The publication goes on to claim that the player would be open to the move having won the biggest trophies already with Liverpool but negotiations with the Merseyside club would be virtually impossible.

Author Verdict

Not happening! Liverpool will not sell and it's highly unlikely Trent would swap this fantastic squad under Jurgen Klopp for a move to an ageing Madrid.

This one can be written off.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook