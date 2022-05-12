Report: Recruitment Insider Confirms Monaco Searching For Replacements For Liverpool 'Priority' Target Aurelien Tchouameni

A report has confirmed that Monaco are putting together a list of replacements for Liverpool target Aurelien Tchouameni who is widely expected to leave the club in the summer.

Football Insider make the claim that a recruitment insider has told them they are preparing for life without the 22-year-old.

The France international has been heavily linked with Liverpool over recent weeks and Alex McLeish told the outlet he believes Tchouameni will be a priority for Jurgen Klopp.

“I think they’ll have already have identified him as a priority.

“Knowing Liverpool, knowing the way that Klopp works, he’s a consummate professional.

“They will have their little black book full of players from every position from all over the world."

McLeish does not expect the transfer to be played out in the public eye should it go ahead with Liverpool known for doing their transfer business behind closed doors.

“We’ll see Liverpool making business when they want to make business. It won’t be on the back pages of the sports papers.”

There has been a lot of speculation about Liverpool and Tchouameni for their not to be interest in the talented youngster so it's going to be an interesting few weeks to see if a deal is done.

