Report: Release Clause For Villarreal's Arnaut Danjuma Revealed Amidst Liverpool Interest

Liverpool continue to be linked with Villarreal winger Arnaut Danjuma and the release clause for the 24 year old has been revealed according to a report.

The player has been in fine form since his transfer to the La Liga club from Bournemouth in the summer, scoring nine goals and assisting three times in just 18 games.

Arnaut Danjuma

The Reds were linked with the Dutch international prior to his £21.3million move to Spain and the rumours about potential interest have not gone away.

According to Fichajes, Liverpool are preparing a €45million offer for the player during the January transfer window.

A different report on Friday however by David Ornstein of The Athletic has revealed that a January move is not on the cards currently.

Read More

Ornstein does reveal however that the player who has represented the Netherlands on five occasions has a €75million release clause built into his contract which can be triggered at any time.

Author Verdict

Like with the Luis Diaz interest, it is difficult to see Liverpool playing such a huge fee for a player who may not be a guaranteed starter.

A negotiation with Villarreal in the summer therefore seems a more likely scenario should Liverpool wish to pursue Danjuma.

