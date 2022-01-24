Report: Renato Sanches 'Ready' To Leave Lille Amid Liverpool & Arsenal Transfer Rumours

Lille midfielder Renato Sanches is 'ready' to leave Lille and make the next step in his career according to a report.

The 24 year old has been linked with a whole host of clubs over recent months including Liverpool and Arsenal after impressing at the Ligue 1 club.

(Photo by Abaca Press/Sipa USA)

The Portugal international signed for Bayern Munich in 2016 from Benfica for a fee reported to be in excess of £30million after he had excelled at the European Championships as an 18 year old.

The midfielder had an unhappy time in Germany however and during that time also had an unsuccessful loan spell at Swansea City who at the time were in the Premier League.

Sanches moved to Lille in August 2019 and has gone about re-building his career in France and has re-established himself back with the national team.

He had been heavily linked with a move last summer but a knee injury late in the window ruled out any potential transfer.

It seems however that a move may still be on the cards based on some recent comments by Sanches reported by The Mirror.

“Maybe Milan and Arsenal are interested but I don’t know. I spoke with my agent, I know which clubs are calling me but I can’t say right now.

"But I know I’m ready. If an offer comes in, I’ll find out what’s best for me.”

With Lille in the last 16 of the Champions League, a move would be a surprise but there have been some well publicised financial issues at the club.

This may mean with just 18 months left on his deal, they decide to cash in and get the best possible fee for the player.

