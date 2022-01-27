Skip to main content
Report: Rhys Williams Linked With Two Clubs In Second Championship Loan

Liverpool defender Rhys Williams has been linked with a new move away from Anfield, according to reports.

The Preston-born defender had a torrid spell with Swansea in the Championship - but two other clubs from the division are set to sign him.

Williams made nine Premier League appearances last season and was crucial in the Reds' qualification to the UEFA Champions League alongside Nat Phillips.

Interestingly, both of their futures are intertwined with their departures. According to Sky Sports, Williams will not leave if Phillips stays and vice versa.

Read More

 ‘Liverpool centre-back Rhys Williams, who last week was recalled from a loan spell at Swansea due to a lack of game time, is wanted on loan by Sheffield United but fellow Sky Bet Championship side Reading are also believed to be interested.

‘Liverpool are looking for certain assurances over playing time after the 20-year-old’s Swans experience, however, his immediate future is linked to Nat Phillips.'

‘Williams was initially recalled on the assumption the more senior centre-back would be leaving, so if that does happen the club will assess whether the youngster will be allowed to go back out on loan’.

