Report: Robert Lewandowski 'Dreams' Of Premier League - Liverpool, Manchester City And Chelsea Interested

Robert Lewandowski is dreaming of a move to the Premier League, according to reports.

The legendary Polish striker is allegedly looking for a new challenge after winning everything there is to win at Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund, having plied his trade in Germany since 2010.

The comments from Sky Sports Germany journalist Marc Behrenbeck, as relayed by FourFourTwo, have said Lewandowski is 'dreaming' of one last big move to the Premier League or La Liga.

"At the moment, they [Bayern Munich] want to extend his contract. But Lewandowski is dreaming of Spain and the Premier League."

The report adds that Manchester City, Liverpool, and Chelsea will all be vying for Lewandowski's signature.

Author Verdict

Robert Lewandowski is world class, and is arguably the best player in the world at the moment - but shockingly I would opt out of bringing him to Anfield.

The direction Liverpool need to go in is away from established players - that they have in abundance - but more hungry younger players with a point to prove.

His relationship with Jurgen Klopp does not rule it out though, so keep an eye on this.

