Report: Roberto Firmino Price Tag Revealed As Juventus Swoop In For Liverpool Forward

Juventus are reportedly eyeing up a move for Liverpool's Roberto Firmino and new reports have revealed the price tag The Reds have put on the Brazilian. 

Liverpool have one of the best forward lines in world football, not just in the first team. The likes of Diogo Jota, Fabio Carvalho, and Roberto Firmino are pushing for positions.

Sadio Mane Mohamed Salah Roberto Firmino

Throughout Jurgen Klopp's tenure, one player has cemented his place in the front three and that is Mohamed Salah. Last season, Sadio Mane was forced into a no.9 position due to Luis Diaz's form.

Roberto Firmino, however, has lost his place in the first team in recent years thanks to the addition of the Colombian and a certain Portuguese forward. 

The Brazilian magician has dropped off the high standards he had set himself and the club are having second thoughts about keeping him much longer. 

Roberto Firmino

Italian giants Juventus are keeping an eye on the situation and are wanting to buy Bobby this summer. According to Corriere dello Sport, via Sport Witness, Roberto Firmino's price tag has been set at £25m.

This season may be make or break for the fan's favourite Brazilian. Can he get back to his old self or is this the end for Roberto Firmino at Liverpool?

