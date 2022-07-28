Report: Roberto Firmino Set To Stay At Anfield After Liverpool 'Reject' €22.5m From Juventus

According to latest reports Liverpool have turned down an offer of €22.5m from Italian giants Juventus for Brazilian forward for Roberto Firmino amid speculation over the 30-year-old's future at Anfield.

Despite various reports in Italy yesterday suggesting the Serie A club were very close to capturing the Reds forward, it seems as though Liverpool are denying such rumours claiming the player is not for sale.

Yesterday Corriere dello Sport, an Italian news publication reported that an agreement between the two parties had been 'close to finalised' with Firmino open to going Juventus.

However, the same publication today have now issued another update on the situation, claiming Liverpool's hierarchy 'said no' to Juventus' bid and have absolutely no interest in selling the Brazilian.

The latest report states that Juve's search for a new striker will continue, with the club looking at Chelsea's Timo Werner as a possibility as well as Spaniard Alvaro Morata.

Firmino, who has recently been taking part at Liverpool's pre-season training camp in Austria is believed to be extremely 'happy' and content with life on Merseyside and is not at all considering a move away.

Speaking earlier today ahead of the Community Shield on Saturday, Reds boss Jurgen Klopp was full of praise for Firmino and claimed he is still in his plans for next season.

"Bobby is cruical for us," Klopp said speaking to the Liverpool Echo."He is the heart and soul of this team. Everything looks really good. He is essential for us."

