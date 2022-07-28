Skip to main content

Report: Roberto Firmino Set To Stay At Anfield After Liverpool 'Reject' €22.5m From Juventus

According to latest reports Liverpool have turned down an offer of €22.5m from Italian giants Juventus for Brazilian forward for Roberto Firmino amid speculation over the 30-year-old's future at Anfield. 

Despite various reports in Italy yesterday suggesting the Serie A club were very close to capturing the Reds forward, it seems as though Liverpool are denying such rumours claiming the player is not for sale. 

Roberto Firmino

Yesterday Corriere dello Sport, an Italian news publication reported that an agreement between the two parties had been 'close to finalised' with Firmino open to going Juventus. 

However, the same publication today have now issued another update on the situation, claiming Liverpool's hierarchy 'said no' to Juventus' bid and have absolutely no interest in selling the Brazilian. 

The latest report states that Juve's search for a new striker will continue, with the club looking at Chelsea's Timo Werner as a possibility as well as Spaniard Alvaro Morata. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Manchester United, ManU v Liverpool Pre-Season Football Match In Bangkok Roberto Firmino of Liverpool in action during the preseason match between Manchester United against Liverpool at Rajamangala stadium on July 12, 2022 in Bangkok, Thailand. Bangkok Thailand PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxFRA Copyright: xVachiraxVachirax originalFilename:kalong-notitle220713_np812.jpg

Firmino, who has recently been taking part at Liverpool's pre-season training camp in Austria is believed to be extremely 'happy' and content with life on Merseyside and is not at all considering a move away. 

Speaking earlier today ahead of the Community Shield on Saturday, Reds boss Jurgen Klopp was full of praise for Firmino and claimed he is still in his plans for next season. 

"Bobby is cruical for us," Klopp said speaking to the Liverpool Echo."He is the heart and soul of this team. Everything looks really good. He is essential for us." 

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

imago1011753733h
Articles

Jurgen Klopp Confirms Both Alisson and Jota Will Miss Community Shield Game

By Alex Caddick18 minutes ago
Virgil van Dijk
Quotes

'He Is One Of The Best, If Not The Best' - Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk Praised By International Teammate

By Rowan Lee41 minutes ago
AXA Training Centre
Quotes

'When I Put The Shirt On It Means Everything To Me' - Lucy Parry On Signing Her First Professional Contract With Liverpool Women

By Rowan Lee1 hour ago
Liverpool Squad
News

Liverpool Fixtures & Schedule - August 2022 - Premier League

By Neil Andrew3 hours ago
Ibrahima Konate Joel Matip
Articles

Predicted Lineup: Liverpool v Manchester City | Community Shield | What Clues Did Klopp Give Us During RB Salzburg Defeat?

By Neil Andrew5 hours ago
Roberto Firmino
Transfers

Report: Roberto Firmino’s Transfer To Juventus ‘Almost Done’

By Damon Carr5 hours ago
Trent Alexander-Arnold
Quotes

‘He Has a Real Opportunity to Be Starting for England at the World Cup’ - Ex-England International Backs Trent Alexander-Arnold for World Cup Place

By Matty Orme5 hours ago
Anfield Road Redevelopment
Quotes

‘Naming Rights for a Stand Is Understandable. All Clubs Are Doing That Now’ - Ex Premier League Footballer Defends Liverpool Exploring Naming Rights for Anfield Road

By Matty Orme6 hours ago