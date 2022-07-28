Skip to main content

Report: Roberto Firmino’s Transfer To Juventus ‘Almost Done’

Reports suggest that Liverpool striker Roberto Firmino has ‘almost’ completed his transfer to Juventus. The Brazilian forward has been at Anfield since 2015.

Roberto Firmino’s seven years at Liverpool highlight just how far the club has come. Signed by Brendan Rodgers the Brazilian has been a key figure in integrating the Jurgen Klopp way. 

Despite not being a signing of the Liverpool manager, Bobby Firmino has been integral for him, being the player he originally played his system around. 

Roberto Firmino

The forward’s ability to drop back into midfield, linkup, and press made him the best false 9 in the world. 

However, over the years, Firmino has been gradually pushed out of the team. The signing of Diogo Jota was the start of the end for the magician. Jota’s output numbers couldn’t be argued against, whilst Firmino had always struggled to score as much as a striker should be. 

Are we now starting to see the end of Roberto Firmino’s Liverpool career? If new reports are true then we are. According to Pedro Almeida, the Brazilian’s transfer to Juventus is ‘almost done’.

Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah

The Italian giants see Bobby as a replacement for Paulo Dybala, who has just secured his move to Serie A rivals Roma.

After losing Sadio Mane already in this window, will Mohamed Salah be the only one left of Jurgen Klopp’s original front three? 

What an incredible player Roberto Firmino has been and if he does leave, it will leave a hole in the heart of Liverpool.

