Report: Rumoured Liverpool Target Christopher Nkunku To Be Offered New Contract By RB Leipzig

As Liverpool’s quest to sign Uruguayan forward Darwin Nuñez edges ever closer pending a medical tomorrow, what about any other possible transfers? Could Christopher Nkunku be next?

According to the Liverpool Echo RB Leipzig man Christopher Nkunku is set to be offered a new deal with the German club amid transfer speculation.

Nkunku has been persistantly linked with a move to Merseyside in recent weeks as a possible replacement to Sadio Manè who is expected to depart for Bayern Munich.

IMAGO / Gribaudi/ImagePhoto

Since joining Leipzig from Paris Saint-Germain for a fee of just £11.7m back in 2019. The 24-year-old Frenchman has impressed hugely in the Bundesliga netting 20 goals and 14 assists in 33 league appearances last season.

There’s no doubt Nkunku would be an excellent purchase for Liverpool especially with an apparent buyout clause of around £50 million. This would be an excellent slice of business especially with his market value rumoured to be around £72 million according to transfermarkt.co.uk.

His versatility and ruthlessness in front of goal is just what the Reds will need should Manè depart. In other words he ticks all the boxes to be successful in this juggernaut Liverpool side.

With the signing of Nuñez from Benfica imminent I’m sure FSG will be keeping one eye on this situation especially with the likes of Chelsea and Manchester United interested. That being said it's looking likely Nkunku will stay in Germany, for the time being.

