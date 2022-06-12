Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Report: Rumoured Liverpool Target Christopher Nkunku To Be Offered New Contract By RB Leipzig

As Liverpool’s quest to sign Uruguayan forward Darwin Nuñez edges ever closer pending a medical tomorrow, what about any other possible transfers? Could Christopher Nkunku be next?

According to the Liverpool Echo RB Leipzig man Christopher Nkunku is set to be offered a new deal with the German club amid transfer speculation.  

Nkunku has been persistantly linked with a move to Merseyside in recent weeks as a possible replacement to Sadio Manè who is expected to depart for Bayern Munich. 

Christopher Nkunku

Since joining Leipzig from Paris Saint-Germain for a fee of just £11.7m back in 2019. The 24-year-old Frenchman has impressed hugely in the Bundesliga netting 20 goals and 14 assists in 33 league appearances last season. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

There’s no doubt Nkunku would be an excellent purchase for Liverpool especially with an apparent buyout clause of around £50 million. This would be an excellent slice of business especially with his market value rumoured to be around £72 million according to transfermarkt.co.uk

His versatility and ruthlessness in front of goal is just what the Reds will need should Manè depart. In other words he ticks all the boxes to be successful in this juggernaut Liverpool side. 

With the signing of Nuñez from Benfica imminent I’m sure FSG will be keeping one eye on this situation especially with the likes of Chelsea and Manchester United interested. That being said it's looking likely Nkunku will stay in Germany, for the time being. 

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Arsene Wenger Usain Bolt
Match Coverage

Soccer Aid 2022: When & Where To Watch (TV) / Live Stream - Former Liverpool Player Jamie Carragher Joins Liam Payne, Usain Bolt, Cafu, Damian Lewis, Chelcee Grimes & Others Raising Money For UNICEF

By Neil Andrew12 minutes ago
Darwin Nunez
Transfers

Confirmed: Darwin Nunez Medical Ahead Of His Move To Liverpool From Benfica

By Damon Carr1 hour ago
Calvin Ramsey
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Reach An Agreement To Sign Aberdeen's Calvin Ramsey, Making It Two Deals In Two Days After Darwin Nunez

By Damon Carr2 hours ago
Ronaldinho
Quotes

Brazilian Legend Ronaldinho Reveals Which Premier League Team He Enjoys Watching The Most

By Neil Andrew2 hours ago
Darwin Nunez
Transfers

Report: Darwin Nunez Liverpool Transfer From Benfica - Contract Length Different To What Previous Reports Suggested

By Neil Andrew3 hours ago
Trent Alexander-Arnold
News

Reece James Defends Trent Alexander-Arnold As Liverpool Critics Continue To Question His Defensive Ability

By Rowan Lee3 hours ago
Takumi Minamino
Transfers

Report: Ligue One Club Leading Chase For Takumi Minamino, Liverpool's Valuation Revealed

By Neil Andrew3 hours ago
Darwin Nunez
Transfers

'Klopp Knew He Was The One' - Twitter Reacts To Reports Of Liverpool Darwin Nunez Deal

By Neil Andrew3 hours ago