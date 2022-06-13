Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Report: Sadio Mane - Liverpool Aware 'Since A Long Time' Of His Desire For A New Challenge Amid Bayern Munich Interest, Successors Named

Liverpool have been aware of Sadio Mane's desire to leave the club in the summer 'since a long time' according to a report.

The Senegalese has formed part of the most formidable front three in football over the past few seasons alongside Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino but with all three out of contract in 12 months time, it could now be coming to an end.

Roberto Firmino Mohamed Salah Sadio Mane

Salah has been in discussions with the club over extending his stay on Merseyside for months but a resolution is still not in sight although he has stated publically he will remain at Liverpool next season.

Brazilian Firmino has also shown a desire to stay at Liverpool but there has been nothing to suggest that he will stay beyond next summer when he could leave for free.

Rumours about Mane's future started to gather in the lead-up to the UEFA Champions League final defeat to Real Madrid and have gained momentum ever since with him being tracked by Bayern Munich.

Sadio Mane Bayern
Scroll to Continue

Read More

It has been reported that the Bundesliga giants have had two bids turned down but will soon return with a third one which could be much closer to Liverpool's valuation of the 30-year-old.

According to Florian Plettenberg and Marc Behrenbeck, Mane only wants to join the German club, and Liverpool have been aware of his desire to seek a new challenge 'since a long time'.

The Sky Sport reporters also believe that both Luis Diaz and imminent arrival Darwin Nunez from Benfica are the successors to Mane.

It says a lot about Mane's contribution at Liverpool since joining from Southampton in 2016 that two players are being named as successors.

It now appears inevitable that he will end a brilliant six years at Anfield at some point over the coming days and weeks.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Mohamed Salah
Quotes

'There Was Clearly A Calculation' - Robbie Fowler On How Liverpool Have Managed The Situation With Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah & Darwin Nunez

By Neil Andrew24 minutes ago
Darwin Nunez
Transfers

Ex Liverpool Man Stewart Downing Claims Darwin Nunez Is 'Ideal' Replacement For Sadio Mane

By Rowan Lee38 minutes ago
Podcast cover 3
Podcasts

Podcast: Liverpool Sign Darwin Nunez for £85M! Minamino to AS Monaco? | The Room Podcast

By Alex Caddick1 hour ago
Darwin Nunez
Quotes

Liverpool Warned About 'Ageing Squad' As Darwin Nunez Transfer Edges Closer

By Rowan Lee1 hour ago
Kalvin Phillips
Quotes

Former Liverpool Man Advises Club To Sign Two More Midfielders After Darwin Nunez Signature

By Rowan Lee2 hours ago
Liverpool FC
News

Report: Journalist Praises Liverpool's Transfer Business Following Darwin Nunez Signing

By Joe Dixon2 hours ago
Raphinha
News

Report: Ex-Aston Villa Forward Tips Leeds Star For Liverpool Move

By Joe Dixon2 hours ago
Harry Kane of England reacts during the UEFA Nations League group match between Belgium and England in King Power Stadion.
News

Report: Tottenham Striker Harry Kane On Golden Boot Battle With Darwin Nunez And Erling Haaland

By Joe Dixon3 hours ago