Report: Sadio Mane - Liverpool Aware 'Since A Long Time' Of His Desire For A New Challenge Amid Bayern Munich Interest, Successors Named

Liverpool have been aware of Sadio Mane's desire to leave the club in the summer 'since a long time' according to a report.

The Senegalese has formed part of the most formidable front three in football over the past few seasons alongside Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino but with all three out of contract in 12 months time, it could now be coming to an end.

Salah has been in discussions with the club over extending his stay on Merseyside for months but a resolution is still not in sight although he has stated publically he will remain at Liverpool next season.

Brazilian Firmino has also shown a desire to stay at Liverpool but there has been nothing to suggest that he will stay beyond next summer when he could leave for free.

Rumours about Mane's future started to gather in the lead-up to the UEFA Champions League final defeat to Real Madrid and have gained momentum ever since with him being tracked by Bayern Munich.

It has been reported that the Bundesliga giants have had two bids turned down but will soon return with a third one which could be much closer to Liverpool's valuation of the 30-year-old.

According to Florian Plettenberg and Marc Behrenbeck, Mane only wants to join the German club, and Liverpool have been aware of his desire to seek a new challenge 'since a long time'.

The Sky Sport reporters also believe that both Luis Diaz and imminent arrival Darwin Nunez from Benfica are the successors to Mane.

It says a lot about Mane's contribution at Liverpool since joining from Southampton in 2016 that two players are being named as successors.

It now appears inevitable that he will end a brilliant six years at Anfield at some point over the coming days and weeks.

