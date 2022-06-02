Skip to main content
Report: Sadio Mane Makes It Clear He Wants Transfer From Liverpool To Bayern Munich, Final Agreement Between Clubs Needed

Sadio Mane has made it clear that he wishes to depart Liverpool and join Bayern Munich according to a report.

Sadio Mane

Rumours have been building since before Liverpool's UEFA Champions League final defeat to Real Madrid that the Senegalese may be keen on a fresh challenge.

Whilst there has been no comment from Mane or his representatives on his future, reports continue to suggest that Liverpool are prepared to sell to the Bundesliga club for the right price and if they can find a high-quality replacement.

Journalist Matteo Moretto claims, there is no doubt that the 30-year-old wants to depart Anfield for the Allianz and the only thing that remains is for the two clubs to agree on a deal.

'Sadio Mané has made it known that he wants to go to Bayern. The will is clear: now only the final agreement between the clubs is missing.'

Liverpool were hoping to start talks over an extension to Mane's contract which has 12 months to run now that the season is over but it appears they may not now get the chance to do so.

